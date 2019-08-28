RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said the world community should shun its silence on festering Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a ceremony on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, he said India is no longer a secular country but fascist Modi is promoting Hindutva and Hindu terrorism there.

The Federal Minister said Modi sees Pakistan as the only obstacle in the way of India’s hegemonic designs in the region and beyond.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Kashmiri people have been rendering sacrifices over the last seven decades for their right to self-determination. He said the people of Kashmir are looking towards Pakistan and we need to rise above our differences and stand shoulder to shoulder with them to realize the dream of founding father Quaid-e-Azam.

Later, talking to the media persons, the Minister for Railways said the entire Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said the people will turn out in big numbers on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on August 28 said that the entire nation was united over Kashmir issue and stood shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces.

Addressing a public rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising the voice of Kashmiri people at every forum.

On the occasion, he said, “It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to support the prime minister for the freedom of Kashmir.”

