Pakistan will continue to stand by Kashmiris against Modi’s fascism: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri brethren against Modi’s fascism in Occupied Kashmir.

In a video message, Sheikh Rashid said he will go to different areas of Azad Kashmir including Dhirkot, Muzaffarabad, Tatta Pani, Rawalakot and Mirpur to take out rallies and hold public gatherings in order to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 20th consecutive day on Saturday.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on August 23 announced that 32 new trains had been launched for the provision of modern and swift travelling facilities to masses, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Sheikh Rasheed said that M1 project was ready for tendering.

He further said that the deficit of Railways had been reduced by Rs4 billion.

