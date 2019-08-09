Sheikh Rasheed announces to shutdown Thar Express with India

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Friday announced to shutdown Thar Express train service in response to Indian move of changing the special status of occupied Kashmir by scrapping Article 370 and 35-A, ARY News reported.

“Yesterday we had closed Samjhauta Express and today we are closing Thar Express train service with India”, the minister said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Rasheed vowed that aforesaid train services will not be restored until he remains the minister for railways.

He said the decision to shutdown Samjhauta Express was taken after approval from the prime minister.

Moving forward, Rasheed said those who are not supporting Kashmir cause are traitors, and their politics will be buried in the dust.

Commenting on India’s move, the minister said India has violated UN resolutions over Kashmir dispute by stripping its special status. We do not want war, but if imposed will give a befitting response, he continued.

Rasheed said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is highlighting the Kashmir issue at every forum of the world. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in China to aware Beijing about the Indian move.

Detailing the performance of his ministry, he said revenue of the PR has increased by Rs. 12bn. New railway track of ML-1 will change the lives of the people of Pakistan, he continued.

