Pakistan to shutdown Samjhauta Express with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to shutdown Samjhauta Express train service in response to India’s ‘illegal’ move to change the status quo in occupied Kashmir.

Announcing the decision at a news conference on Thursday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said he will not let the train run during his minister-ship, and asked India to take back coaches and engines of the train.

The minister stressed that the provocative move of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to annex the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir was highly unwise.

Being the advocate of peace, Pakistan does not want war, Rasheed asserted. However, it cannot remain oblivious to the persecution of Kashmiris, he added.

The minister said Pakistan has more rights on Kashmir as Pakistanis and Kashmiris share same religion, culture, civilization and values. “The hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis beat in unison.”

A day earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan took some important decisions to counter the Indian move of annexing occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Committee decided to take the following actions:

The downgrading of diplomatic relations with India.

Suspension of bilateral trade with India.

Review of bilateral arrangements.

Matter to be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

Independence Day this 14 August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their struggle for their right of self-determination, while August 15 will be observed as ‘Black Day’.

PM Imran also directed all diplomatic channels to remain active in order to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations. The premier also directed Armed Forces to continue vigilance.

