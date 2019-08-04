Sheikh Rasheed urges nation to support armed forces for Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday urged the nation to stand with Pakistan armed forces with full spirit and enthusiasm to support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

In a video message pertaining to a tense situation in India

n occupied Kashmir (IoK) and along Line of Control, he said Modi was badly exposed by US President Donald Trump and is now doing such acts for face-saving.

“Modi was suffering due to the successful negotiations between United States President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan as Trump has revealed the hypocrite face of India before the world,” he added.

The Minister strongly condemned the Indian government’s decision to deploy additional troops to the held valley, saying the move has created fear psychosis among the people.

He appealed the nation and especially the youth to highlight Indian forces’ atrocities on social media.

Earlier in the day, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting strongly condemned the India aggression and use of cluster bomb on the civilian population along the line of control (LoC).

The NSC meeting held at Prime Minister’s Office today with PM Imran Khan in the chair. Grave human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, use of cluster munitions on civilian along the line of control, the current situation in held Kashmir and other issues came under discussion.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, CJSC, naval chief, air chief and other high officials were present in the meeting.

