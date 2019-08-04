ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan took to social media today to address the use of illegal cluster bombs by India along the Line of Control (LoC) demanded notice and action on the act by the United Nations Security Council, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Prime Minister on the micro-blogging website in a series of tweet took India to the task and demanded repercussion to their action by the global security body, the UN SC.

Read More: PM Summons National Security Committee Meeting Today

Imran Khan strongly condemned the recent aggression and maneuvers by the Indian forces on the occupied land of Kashmir and demanded the UN SC to take note of what could be an imminent “regional crisis”, and “threat to international security.”

The Prime Minister in the first tweet, part of a thread he posted earlier in the day said: “I condemn India’s attack across LOC on innocent civilians & it’s the use of cluster munitions in violation of int humanitarian law and it’s own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. UNSC must take note of this international threat to peace & security.”

I condemn India’s attack across LOC on innocent civilians & it’s use of cluster munitions in violation of int humanitarian law and it’s own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. UNSC must take note of this international threat to peace & security. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2019

Addressing the building aggression by the Indians along the Line of Control and Indian occupied Kashmir, the Prime Minister opined that the time had come that Kashmir and Kashmiri’s got their long-standing wish to practice their right to self-determination.

Read More: Pak Army dismisses Indian allegations of ‘cross LoC action’ as ‘mere…

Khan also expressed hope that the nightmare Kashmir had gone through since 70 years, comes to and end, he tweeted: ” It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to UN SC resolutions.The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir

It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UN SC resolutions.The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2019

The Prime Minister highlighted that the only way to achieve long and viable peace and prosperity in the region was a just and logical settlement of the Kashmir issue.

He also said that the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the LoC was deteriorating due to the “new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces”.

Read More: Thousands flee disputed Kashmir region after tensions flare, India beefs forces

In his final tweet on the topic, Khan said: “President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as the situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis.”

President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2019

Khan stressed that the United States and It’s President Donald Trump had already offered mediation and arbitration on the matter and this was an opportune time to sit and discuss an amicable solution to the issue before it spilled into something which impacts the entire region.

Comments

comments