Kashmir issue should be resolved in light of UN resolutions: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said that Kashmir issue should be resolved in the light of the United Nations (UN) resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Sadiq Sanjrani said that the government, political leadership of the country were on the same page on Kashmir issue.

He said that the Indian troops were committing atrocities and grave human right violations in occupied Kashmir and added that the oppression and barbarism of India in occupied Kashmir had exposed its real face.

The chairman Senate said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and added that time had come to take practical measures for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Read More: President Alvi urges India to stop rights abuse in IoK

Earlier, President Arif Alvi on Tuesday had urged India to stop its ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir and allow the international observers to investigate the human rights violations in the valley.

While, addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day, the president had said all the political parties in Pakistan are on the same page vis-a-vis Kashmir dispute and they will always stand by their Kashmiri brethern.

President Arif Alvi had demanded India to immediately release all the political prisoners and abolish the black laws.

Comments

comments