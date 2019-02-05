President Alvi urges India to stop rights abuse in IoK

MUZAFFARABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged India to stop its ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir and allow the international observers to investigate the human rights violations in the valley.

While, addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day, the president said all the political parties in Pakistan are on the same page vis-a-vis Kashmir dispute and they will always stand by their Kashmiri brethern.

President Arif Alvi demanded India to immediately release all the political prisoners and abolish the black laws.

He said India should lift restrictions on the media and internet in the occupied valley so that the Kashmiri people could exercise their right to expression.

Paying glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, the president said India cannot suppress the freedom struggle through oppression or use of force.

Condemning the Indian atrocities, President Alvi said India is not ready to hold dialogue with Pakistan in order to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The president, however, stressed that the solution of all disputes lies in peace dialogue.

President Arif Alvi said all resources will be provided to make Azad Kashmir a model region.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on the occasion thanked Pakistani leadership for consistently supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

At the outset, the house also offered fateha for the martyrs of occupied Kashmir.

