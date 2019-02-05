Malik slams int’l community’s silence over Indian oppression in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik has slammed the international community’s criminal silence over the continued oppression of Kashmiris under Indian occupation forces on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Malik , in his video message, thanked the Pakistani nation for their continued support and standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Feb 5.

“On this day, I would like to ask the international community, was it you who said that there could only be a military solution in Afghanistan?” he asked. “Today the same international community is talking to the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan, because it has understood that no nation can be defeated using military might, and that the solution to all problems lies in talks.”

Read more: President, PM, FM reiterate country’s principled position on Kashmir

The JKLF chairman observed that the international community “has adopted a stance of criminal silence on Kashmir”, even as infants, elders, and youths lose their lives and property to the cause each day.

On the other hand, Mashal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, in a video message thanked the people of Pakistan for the “unconditional and selfless support” for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

“This raises our morale and gives us more courage to fight against oppression, tyranny and against the occupation of Kashmir and Indian brutalities,” she said.

Comments

comments