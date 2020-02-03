Kashmir Solidarity Day: Sindh announces public holiday on February 5

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on 5th of February throughout the province on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honour Kashmiri Shuhada on Wednesday.

All educational institutions, offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government will remain closed on 5th of February.

Read More: Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting manner: FM Qureshi

Earlier on January 26, expressing unity with oppressed Kashmiris, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner on 5th of February.

Addressing a workers convention of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Multan, FM Qureshi had urged the international community to play its role for peaceful settlement of decades-old Kashmir issue.

He had said that the world should take notice of grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister had urged the world community to help end gross abuse and atrocities being inflicted on eight million oppressed Kashmiris.

Comments

comments