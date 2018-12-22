Kashmir struggle cannot be muzzled by military might, oppression: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said that the freedom struggle could not be muzzled by military might and oppression.

The chairman Hurriyat Forum said that every civilian killing by Indian forces led to increased anger among people against New Delhi.

“India has been mishandling Kashmir situation for the past several decades by ignoring the ground realities in the territory,” he said in a statement in Srinagar.

His statement came a day after Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that resistance leaders in Kashmir were instigating the people against New Delhi.

In a fresh wave of atrocity, Indian troops martyred six youth in the Tral area of Pulwama district in held Kashmir on Saturday, according to Kashmir Media Service.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services immediately after the killings.

