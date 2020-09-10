Kashmir to remain on UNSC agenda until resolution: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said that India must accept the fact that Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain on the agenda of UN Security Council, till its resolution.

Addressing a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the only way India can get the Jammu and Kashmir dispute off the UN Security Council agenda is by letting the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

He said the international community must play its role in making India comply with its obligations under international law, the UN Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Regarding the latest incidents at the China-India border, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has been repeatedly emphasizing that India’s expansionist, and unilateral actions, particularly since 5 August last year, have been imperilling regional peace and security.

He said the latest situation at the China-India border areas validates Pakistan’s concerns and demonstrates that India’s belligerence remains a major impediment in resolving the issues at its borders.

He said we believe that it is imperative that China-India border issues are resolved in line with agreed understandings and bilateral agreements through established mechanisms and peace and tranquillity is maintained in the region.

