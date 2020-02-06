Web Analytics
Kashmiris’ desire for freedom, life with dignity cant be suppressed: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a Twitter statement on Thursday said Kashmiri people’s desire for freedom and a life with dignity can not be suppressed even through tyranny.

“For 72 years the spirit of the Kashmiri people has not been broken, how then can a 6 month curfew extinguish their thirst for freedom,” he questioned.

“Kashmir will not be silenced. Pakistan will always speak for its Kashmiri brethren,” the foreign minister said, adding Islamabad’s support for the valiant people of Kashmir is unwavering.

“Pakistan will continue to fight for Kashmir’s right to self determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”

