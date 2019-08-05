Kashmiris to observe shutter-down strike against India tomorrow  

MUZAFFARABAD: In a protest against Indian atrocities and abrogation of Article-370 by the New Delhi’s government, a complete shutter-down strike will be observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

AJK government also announced to hold mass protest against Indian tomorrow (Tuesday). According to the details, political parties, lawyers, traders and civil society will hold protest demonstrations against India in different cities of AJK.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider had said that all units of Pakistan were united over the issue of Kashmir and India will be given a befitting response in case of any misadventure.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had said India was trying to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and wanted to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He had said revocation of Article 370 would mainly harm the status of Jammu.

The AJK Prime Minister had said India was using different tactics to make occupied Kashmir its part. He said India was carrying out propaganda against Pakistan at international level and it was high time to counter that propaganda through effective strategy.

