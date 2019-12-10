Kashmiris observing Int’l Human Rights Day as Black Day

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and worldwide are observing Int’l Human Rights Day as Black Day, today (Tuesday), to draw the attention of the international community towards the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Call for observance of the day was given by the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani.

The day is being marked with complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir to condemn blatant rights violations by Indian occupied forces.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement said in view of the growing repression against the Kashmiri people by Indian rulers, the responsibility of the international community has increased manifold to play its active and effective role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan urges world to end rights abuse in occupied Kashmir

He said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen and continue to see the worst human rights violations as Indian state terrorism has gone from bad to worse since India’s illegal and unilateral action of stripping Kashmir of its special status on 5th of August, this year.

The APHC Chairman said a freedom struggle nourished by the sacred blood of martyrs could not be defeated and as long as a single Kashmiri is alive.

