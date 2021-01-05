Kashmiris observing Right to Self-Determination Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day today with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

The day is being observed in connection with a resolution passed by the UN Security Council on January 5 – 1949 which supports the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

Various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences will be organised across the world to remind the United Nations (UN) for implementing its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute and save Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

Hurriyet leaders and organizations have called upon the United Nations (UN) and the international community to fulfil their pledge by granting Kashmiris their basic right of self-determination, according to Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

President Dr Arif Alvi said in his message the global community cannot shy away from their responsibility in guaranteeing a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The right to self-determination is a vital component of human dignity,” the president said in his message on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day.

“The negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and UN Human Rights Covenants,” he added.

He vowed that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir till the realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations committed by India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his Twitter handle in the backdrop of January 5, 1949, that despite sufferings of 73 years inflicted on them by brutal Indian Occupation forces, generations after generations of the Kashmiri people remain steadfast in the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom, the PM said today noting that their self-determination right is guaranteed under the UN Charter and by the UNSC.

“Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the “most ruthless, inhumane & illegal Occupation in modern history”.

He added in his series of tweets that Pakistan calls on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian Occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women & children and also to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

