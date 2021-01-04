PM Khan reminds UN, international community of Kashmiri sufferings

ISLAMABAD: Marking 72 years on Tuesday since the United Nations’ guarantee in 1949 for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister urged the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations committed by India, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his Twitter handle in the backdrop of January 5, 1949, that despite sufferings of 73 years inflicted on them by brutal Indian Occupation forces, generations after generations of the Kashmiri people remain steadfast in the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 5th January 1949, the United Nations guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an impartial plebiscite. We observe this day as a reminder to the UN & its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 4, 2021

Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom, the PM said today noting that their self-detemination right is guaranteed under the UN Charter and by the UNSC.

He added that Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the “most ruthless, inhumane & illegal Occupation in modern history”.

He added in his series of tweet that Pakistan calls on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian Occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women & children and also to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

