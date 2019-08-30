Kashmiris resolute to get their right to self-determination: Masood

SRINAGAR: Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan says Kashmiris are determined to get their right to self-determination and the sacrifices rendered by them for this right would never go in vain.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, he said the whole Kashmir valley is completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians is continuing at the hands of Indian troops.

Masood Khan said the constant curfew has created a starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir where Indian troops are torching grain stocks.

Earlier on August 27, Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan said that the entire world community has rejected the false Indian narrative on Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad along with a delegation of the British parliament, he said India is committing genocide in occupied Kashmir which is being condemned far and wide.

The AJK President said the UN Security Council at its meeting in New York also voiced concerns over the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Masood Khan said it is also for the first time that the civil society and political parties within India are raising a strong voice against the illegal steps taken by Modi government in the held territory.

