Kashmiris are not alone, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle for right to self-determination, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Pakistan stands firmly united with Kashmiris”, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in his statement.

The FM said, world is witnessing blatant rights violations in occupied Kashmir and added that Pakistan Army and people stand tall with Kashmiris.

He said the day is not far away, when nawafil will be offered at Jama Masjid Srinagar by people of Kashmir.

Read more: Pakistan Post issues special postage stamp to mark ‘Yaum-e-Istehsal’

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak had visited Chiri Kot Sector of Line of Control.

In a video message before his visit to the LoC, Qureshi had said that entire Pakistani nation including the armed forces fully stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

He had said the Kashmiri people had rejected the Indian illegal steps of 5th August and nobody will accept them.

