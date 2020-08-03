Pakistan Post  issues special postage stamp to mark ‘Yaum-e-Istehsal’

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to highlight the wave of terror unleashed by the Indian in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Post has issued a special commemorative Postage Stamp in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the stampage is aimed at sensitizing the world about the atrocities being committed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Given the worldwide spread of the stampage, the minister said this symbolic step will send a very strong message to the international community.

He said that all forums including diplomatic and political ones are being used to expose the evil face of India before the world.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak had left for a visit of Chiri Kot Sector of Line of Control.

In a video message before his visit to the LoC, Qureshi had said that entire Pakistani nation including the armed forces fully stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

He had said the Kashmiri people had rejected the Indian illegal steps of 5th August and nobody will accept them.

