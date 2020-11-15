KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday visited the four-year-old Kashmore rape victim at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi, where she is getting treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

The governor Sindh handed over Rs 500,000 to the mother of the victim, who was also gang-raped during the horrific incident, and announced that a scholarship would be given to the girl from the Ports and Shipping ministry.

“The mother of the victim will also be given employment in maritime affairs ministry,” Imran Ismail said.

Prof Dr Jamal Raza of the NICH briefed the governor Sindh on the health condition of the victim. Imran Ismail said that the government would bear the expense of her medical treatment and would not hesitate to provide treatment from abroad if needed as the prime minister has issued orders in this regard.

He announced to give the highest civilian award to the Kashmore ASI, who offered her daughter as bait to trap the gang-rape accused and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also meet the cop.

“The prime minister was extremely angered and grieved over the horrific incident and telephoned the ASI to laud him over courage shown by him and his family,” he said while terming the cop as an asset of the country and the entire nation is proud of him.

He also lauded the entire police team in Kashmore that took part in the operation, which also saw the elimination of one of the gang-rape accused besides the arrest of his another accomplice.

