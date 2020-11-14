Scholarship announced for Kashmore ASI’s daughter

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Saturday announced a scholarship for the daughter of the Kashmore police cop, who offered her as bait to the gang-rape accused in order to secure the release of the four-year-old victim, ARY NEWS reported.

“I want to make an announcement on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the daughter of ASI Muhammad Baksh,” he said while announcing a scholarship from CR Fund of the Port Qasim Authority for the girl.

He further said that there is a dire need for reforms in the police department.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday took to Twitter and said he spoke to ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro to laud him and his daughter’s exemplary initiative and courage in the arrest of Kashmore rapist.

While addressing the PQA officials, the federal minister barred the security men to salute him and said that they should rather pay attention to their work.

“You are not here to salute me but to perform your duties,” he said adding that he would rather salute them for performing their duties properly.

Ali Zaidi said that he had read the files of contracts and unearthed wrongdoings committed by previous office-bearers. “I know who owns filling stations in the US and who has personal yachts,” he said while warning corrupt people against trying to offer any bribe to him.

I am an ordinary soldier of Imran Khan and we are here to serve rather than plunder, he said adding that those who held the office previously had looted the country and served their interests.

