Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Khan announces to bring stringent anti-rape ordinance 

Video

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday announced that the government is bringing a stringent and comprehensive anti-rape ordinance next week.

The premier took to Twitter and said he spoke to ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro to laud his and his daughter’s exemplary initiative and courage in the arrest of Kashmore rapist. The nation is proud of them and he has given positive uplift to the image of the police, Imran Khan added.

It may be recalled that it was ASI Buriro to whom the victim woman had reached out after her daughter was abducted, and acting swiftly, he allowed the woman to take his own daughter as to lure in the gang.

Read more: Kashmore incident: ASI awarded Rs1 million, daughter recommended for civil award for valor

The woman then phoned the abductors and had ASI’s daughter to speak with them upon which they decided a meeting point where the police cut the catastrophe short and recovered woman’s daughter.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Rs2,000 40KG wheat price resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly

Pakistan

Indian troops cowardly targeted civilians along LoC: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Ayaz Sadiq among four PML-N leaders granted interim bail by ATC

Pakistan

Westerly wave enters Balochistan to bring rain, snowfall: PMD


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close