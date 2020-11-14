ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday announced that the government is bringing a stringent and comprehensive anti-rape ordinance next week.

The premier took to Twitter and said he spoke to ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro to laud his and his daughter’s exemplary initiative and courage in the arrest of Kashmore rapist. The nation is proud of them and he has given positive uplift to the image of the police, Imran Khan added.

Spoke to ASI Buriro lauding his & his daughter’s exemplary initiative & courage in arrest of Kashmore rapist. The nation is proud of them & he has given positive uplift to image of police. Next week we are bringing a stringent, holistic anti-rape Ordinance closing all loopholes. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

It may be recalled that it was ASI Buriro to whom the victim woman had reached out after her daughter was abducted, and acting swiftly, he allowed the woman to take his own daughter as to lure in the gang.

Read more: Kashmore incident: ASI awarded Rs1 million, daughter recommended for civil award for valor

The woman then phoned the abductors and had ASI’s daughter to speak with them upon which they decided a meeting point where the police cut the catastrophe short and recovered woman’s daughter.

