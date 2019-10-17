Duchess Kate Middleton plays cricket with Pakistani players

LAHORE: During her visit to Lahore, Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton played cricket with Pakistani players at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy on Thursday (today).

Prince William and Kate were paying a visit to the academy as part of their day-long tour of the capital city of Punjab.

The Duke and Dutchess both enjoyed hitting shots with young Pakistani male and female players in the ground of the academy.

Kate Middleton was all smiles while playing the game. The Dutchess had tied her hair in a ponytail and changed her stilettoes with a pair of white sneakers on the occasion.

By the end of the game, the Royal guests posed for a picture with Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Hasan Mani, Pakistani male and female players along with school kids.

