KARACHI: The residents of Karachi continued facing long hours of load shedding as the KE failed to restore electricity from the Bin Qasim power plant, ARY News reported.

One of the units of the Bin Qasim power plant is still out of order as the gas insulating system is still out of order after the fire that broke out last week, plugging the major part of the city into darkness.

Though the KE is receiving over 1,000-megawatt electricity from the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), but Karachi’s sole power provider has started load shedding under the name of load management.

Meanwhile, the duration of load shedding has been increased up to 10 to 12 hours in the areas, where the load shedding schedule was already enforced.

The areas exempted from the power outages are also facing power cuts under name of repair and local faults. Areas including, Gulshan-e-Maymar block-2, Defence Phase-2, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 4A, Shah Faisal Colony, Kaneez Fatima Society Block one, Manghopir and other areas are facing load shedding.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the KE has said that the power supply in the city is underway as per routine.

