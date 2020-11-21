LAHORE: The funeral prayers of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi have been offered today (Saturday) at Greater Iqbal Park, ARY News reported.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the funeral of TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The funeral prayers were led by Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of Khadim Rizvi.

Strict security arrangements were ensured to deter any untoward incident. TLP chief Khadim Rizvi breathed his list on Thursday at the age of 54.

According to the family sources, he had been suffering from longstanding ailments.

Rizvi reportedly had a high fever and was admitted to Lahore’s Shaikh Zayed Hospital, confirmed the family.

After Rizvi’s health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where he was pronounced expired.

Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

In 2015, he founded a political party called Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Rizvi had memorised the holy Quran and was an ardent follower of the Islamic theologian Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi, who was born in Bareilly in undivided India in the 19th century and founded the Barelvi school of thought.

