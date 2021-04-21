At least 12 killed, 20 injured as passenger bus collides with van in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: At least 12 people lost their lives and 20 others got injured in a deadly road crash in Khairpur on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

The incident took place at Khairpur’s Old National Highway, where a passenger bus collided with van carrying passengers.

As a result of the horrible crash, at least 12 people lost their lives on the spot, while 20 others sustained injures. Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and currently moving the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital.

Emergency has been declared at Khairpur Civil Hospital. As per initial reports, the cause behind the incident could not be ascertained.

In a separate incident, at least four persons of the same family were killed and a woman got injured when the car they were traveling in overturned in Khairpur.

According to police, the accident occurred at the National Highway in Babarlo area of district Khairpur, when the car turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing four persons on the spot while a woman was injured.

