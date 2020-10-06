Influential Khairpur men assault two sisters for ‘declining friendship offers’

KHAIRPUR: Two sisters were allegedly subjected to physical violence in the Danwaro village on Tuesday for denying ‘friendship’ proposals by influential men, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the victims, two sisters, alleged that the two men of an influential background initially offered them to make friends with them but the sisters declined the proposals.

Upon denying the friendship offers, the victim sisters claimed, the men ambushed their house and physically assaulted them.

The sisters, residents of Danwaro village adjacent to Khairpur, said that the men beat them and even broke the arm of one of them as well.

READ: Gujranwala ASI arrested after video of him beating up woman goes viral

When the victims reached out to the police for the complaint against the alleged assault and terrorizing, the police denied victims the right to lodge the complaint due to, allegedly, the fact that the men hold an influence in the area.

In another news to emerge from Gujranwala, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested after a video of him beating up a woman went viral on social media.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the video and sought a report from the Gujranwala regional police officer (RPO) in this regard. He ordered that departmental proceedings be initiated against the cop as per the law.

Comments

comments