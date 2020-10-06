Web Analytics
Gujranwala ASI arrested after video of him beating up woman goes viral

Gujranwala ASI Arrested

GUJRANWALA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Gujranwala was arrested after a video of him beating up a woman went viral on social media.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the video and sought a report from the Gujranwala regional police officer (RPO) in this regard. He ordered that departmental proceedings be initiated against the cop as per the law.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was registered against ASI Akbar Ali in Saddar police station and he was taken into custody. The video clip showed the ASI mercilessly slapping the woman.

The chief minister stressed the need for respecting women saying the government can’t permit anybody to torture them. He issued directives for providing justice to the torture victim.

