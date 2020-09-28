ASI beaten up at Larkana police station by influential man

LARKANA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was beaten up at Larkana’s Waleed police station in front of its SHO for arresting two men over possession of bottles of alcohol, ARY News reported.

Sources said local PPP leader Zulfiqar Jakhrani not only roughed ASI Asghar Mugheri up but took the two arrested men with him after getting them released. A video clip of the police officer showing him in torn uniform after the attack has gone viral on social media.

The ASI was transferred after he complained to his high-ups about the torture.

The DIG took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Larkana SSP Masood Bangash said a probe into the incident has been launched as Zulfiqar Jakhrani has been arrested and the SHO concerned put under suspension.

An FIR of the violence against the ASI has also been registered, he added.

