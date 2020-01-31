Raiding police party made hostage, tortured in Lahore

LAHORE: A police party was on Friday made hostage and tortured after it carried out a raid in Bhatta Kohar area of Lahore Cantonment to arrest wanted criminals, ARY NEWS reported.

A case against the accused involved in the hostage and torture episode was registered at the South Cantt police station.

According to details, a police party from Defence Area-B police station carried out a raid at a dera [meeting place] to nab culprits identified as Yasin Pathan and Aqib.

As the police team reached the place, it was surrounded by over a dozen armed men, who then forced them along with the police mobile van to enter the meeting place.

The police personnel were then tortured from the armed men, who also damaged the police van.

During this entire episode, the culprits were able to run away from the scene.

The police have booked the dera owner Jamil and 16 accomplices in the case registered on behalf of assistant sub-inspector Ashfaq for hindering official actions.

