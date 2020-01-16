Maid held hostage as robbers loot cash, gold from Lahore house

LAHORE: A maid was held hostage from the robbers to loot valuables from a house in Lahore as the members of the family went outside, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shafiqabad area of the city when two armed men barged into a residence, holding the housemaid hostage.

The two dacoits looted Rs 1.5 million in cash and 50 tola of gold jewelry and successfully fled from the scene. The family including Sameera Naz and her husband were not present during the entire dacoity episode.

The police has registered a case against the unidentified culprits and initiated a search for the accused.

In December 2019, police claimed to have arrested a two-member dacoit gang involved in various criminal activities in the city.

The accused were arrested in a raid conducted by the Iqbal Town police station.

The police also recovered weapons, stolen mobile phones and cash from the possession of the criminals. “The accused have admitted to several criminal activities in their initial investigations and further probe is underway,” said the police.

On the other hand, a mobile shop was looted in Harbanspura area in Lahore on Thursday. According to the CCTV footage of the incident, three dacoits entered a mobile shop in Harbanspura area and took hostages in the shop.

One of their accomplices could be seen in the footage looting mobile phones as the others remained busy in harassing those inside the shop. They later fled the scene.

