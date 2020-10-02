Nehal Hashmi, sons arrested for beating on-duty policemen in Karachi
KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Nehal Hashmi’s sons assaulted on duty-policemen during a fight at Karachi’s Saudabad police station, ARY News reported on Friday
According to details of the incident, the two sons of PML-N leader, Naseer and Ibrahim had a brawl with a citizen after an accident in the Kala Board area of Karachi.
The police reached the spot and took both parties to Saudabad police station to resolve the matter where the sons of PML-N thrashed on-duty policeman. Nehal Hashmi also reached the station and hurled abuses to police officials.
Taking action, the police arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Nehal Hashmi and his sons for beating on-duty policemen at Karachi’s Saudabad Police Station.
A case has been registered against all three accused, said police.
Talking to media outside the police station, the PML-N Sindh chapter Information Secretary Asad Usmani said that police have arrested Nehal Hashmi, his sons. He threatened police officials to free the PML-N leader in one hour, otherwise, he will enter the station forcefully by breaking the walls of the police station and free them.