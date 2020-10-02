KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Nehal Hashmi’s sons assaulted on duty-policemen during a fight at Karachi’s Saudabad police station, ARY News reported on Friday

According to details of the incident, the two sons of PML-N leader, Naseer and Ibrahim had a brawl with a citizen after an accident in the Kala Board area of Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The police reached the spot and took both parties to Saudabad police station to resolve the matter where the sons of PML-N thrashed on-duty policeman. Nehal Hashmi also reached the station and hurled abuses to police officials.

Taking action, the police arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Nehal Hashmi and his sons for beating on-duty policemen at Karachi’s Saudabad Police Station.

A case has been registered against all three accused, said police.

Talking to media outside the police station, the PML-N Sindh chapter Information Secretary Asad Usmani said that police have arrested Nehal Hashmi, his sons. He threatened police officials to free the PML-N leader in one hour, otherwise, he will enter the station forcefully by breaking the walls of the police station and free them.

Comments

comments