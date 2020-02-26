AGP Khalid Jawed says he has nothing to do with Justice Isa reference

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed on Wednesday said he has nothing to do with Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference, ARY News reported.

He was addressing Press Association Supreme Court.

The AGP said PM Imran Khan was categorically informed that reference is important and AGP office was ready to perform its role.

“I thought PM Khan would not appoint me after my take on the case.”He said government will focus more on cases related to national security and revenue.

Khalid Jawed said as AGP he is representative of the federation and simultaneously his job is to assist the courts also. He called upon media to highlight the mistakes in the legal process.

Read more: AGP excuses from representing federation in Justice Isa reference

Answering a question, the AGP said though his parents have political background, but he is no political affiliation with any of the party.

Earlier this week, AGP Khalid Jawed had excused from representing the federation in Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference in the Supreme Court.

Khan was appointed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as the new Attorney General after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from the office earlier on Thursday.

The Pakistan Bar Council had demanded Mansoor’s resignation over some comments he made regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.

Comments

comments