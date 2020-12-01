Khalid Khursheed sworn in as new chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Khalid Khursheed has been sworn in as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief minister (CM) in Gilgit on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House GB, where Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon administered the oath to Khalid Khursheed.

Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly and other high officials attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Shah was elected as new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

The election for the leader of the house of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly was held through show of hands in the GB Assembly Hall in Gilgit.

Khalid Khursheed got 22 votes while the opposition nominated candidate Amjad Hussain secured 9 votes. The session was presided over by Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi.

Read more: PTI gains majority to form govt in Gilgit-Baltistan

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clinched both speaker and deputy speaker seats in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA).

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi was elected as Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly. He secured 18 votes while the joint opposition’s candidate Ghulam Muhammad got only 8 votes.

Comments

comments