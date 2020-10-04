Khalid Maqbool invites ex-MQM-P members to rejoin party

HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday asked former MQM-P members to rejoin the party, ARY NEWS reported.

“Whoever has left MQM-P should return as we are ready to accept you again with our hearts and minds,” he said while addressing a public gathering of the party in Hyderabad.

“Return to MQM-P ranks before the time when becoming Haq Parast would be mandatory for getting the rights,” he said adding that only those alongside the MQM-P would be able to achieve the destiny, dreamed by the Urdu speaking community in the urban centres.

The party’s convener said that they would go to their last extent for the rights of the urban centres of the province. “It is the current leadership that saved the party from division,” he said while announcing to crush any dreams of Sindhudesh and restoring the struggle for which the country got independence.

He said that their forefathers are among those who struggled for the establishment of the country and they could never think of committing treason with the country. “We have shown an unpredictable loyalty towards the country as a party after shunning our leader for the cause,” he said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they had now come out on roads for their rights and now no one could suppress the voice of the urban centres. “We will not allow the feudal lords to rule over us,” he said.

