KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) in its march for Karachi rights on Thursday, demanded yet again for a new province carved out of the present Sindh province, ARY News reported.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said while addressing the ‘Karachi Rights’ march today that their love for Pakistan should not be considered as their weakness.

Siddiqui said the creation of a new province is in the offing no matter what opposition they face in its way. He remarked that they –referring to people who oppose and resist the breakup of Sindh Province into administrative units– can choose its name while they would choose the geographical boundaries for it.

The MQM-P leader said that if they get the mandate they will depute local police personnel in Malir, Lalu Khet (Liaquatabad), and Lyari regions of Karachi.

The MQM-P convener asserted that members of the Urdu-speaking community came to Pakistan after its establishment and mocked at the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party asking as to when did they arrive in Pakistan.

He warned that the party will lead more marches in October and November in order to mobilize masses for the cause.

He noted that the claims and promises under the Karachi package are emerging from everywhere but the real practice is rare. He stressed that all their demands have now taken refuge into this one principal demand of the new province.

“Those who created Pakistan will now save it,” Siddiqui asserted. He said that in the census exercise half of the Karachi population was effaced.

Siddiqui went on to say that democracy meant that those who have a mandate on a region will rule that region, but ironically, Karachi is being governed by people with the mandates in Larkana and Khairpur.

