Ready to talk, sit with MQM-P in public interest: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has turned Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad into Mohenjo Daro, ARY NEWS reported.

PSP Chairman and Former Mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal said that he had heard the address of Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari but they only talked about their leadership.

“They are raising questions on the credibility of the federal government but Bilawal Bhutto should respond as to what PPP-led Sindh government had delivered in Sindh province during its 12-year-rule,” he said.

He said that they call for giving respect to voters but initially they had to give respect to their voters. “Both former and incumbent leaderships have failed the people of the country,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal blamed MQM-P for hiding behind the slogan of a new province and said that both MQM-P and PPP played Mohajir and Sindh cards to fool their voters. “We have to get rid of them now,” he said.

The PSP leader, however, announced that he was ready to sit together and talk with MQM-P in the public interest.

In December 2019, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rather than raising a hue and cry over census discrepancies in Karachi, should resolve it as their two members are part of the federal cabinet.

The PSP chief said that if MQM-P, that is part of the federal coalition government, would rectify these discrepancies then they would raise banners thanking them in nook and corner of the metropolitan.

