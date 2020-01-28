Ministries not necessary to serve masses, says Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Tuesday that ministries are not necessary to serve masses as his political party had shown his skills during a week-long cleanliness campaign in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while talking to journalists in Karachi during repair work of Liaquatabad road, said the leadership of MQM-P respects the Prime Minister of Pakistan, however, the political party will rejoin the present government whenever the premier shows some willingness to provide some relief to the metropolis generating 65 per cent revenue of the country.

“Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is working in the metropolis despite having limited resources. Regardless of the issues, MQM-P promises Karachittes to continue its struggle for the resolution of their issues. We are trying to expedite development work in the city. We will utilise the available resources for improving the Karachi’s condition.”

He said that his political party was also serving the metropolis when it was not in power and MQM-P will continue its politics on principles of public welfare.

While commenting over the latest orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), Siddiqui said the nationals had witnessed many joint investigation reports (JITs) in past as well that later proved wrong.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted a petition earlier in the day that sought to release three Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports on the high profile cases publicly.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the case heard the petition filed by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in the high court seeking to make public the JIT reports. The bench directed the authorities to make public JIT reports on Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, Baldia factory fire tragedy and former Fishermen’s Cooperative Society chairman Nisar Morai.

