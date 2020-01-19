Serious steps taken by the federal government: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that serious steps were taken by the federal government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in his statement to media, said that his political party fulfilled all promises made to the federal government and now the urban areas need justice from the Centre.

The politician said the prominence of Karachi is unchanged despite it is no more a federal capital. He added that Karachi had been made federal capital by Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which is still the centre of industries and economic activities.

Siddiqui said that it is the time to witness how the government will show seriousness over the issue of economic terrorism made in the last 11 years. The condition of the national economy was deteriorated when the new government came in, however, it is its responsibility to control inflation.

He said MQM-P will win its case as it is impossible to make Pakistan a prosper state until the development of Karachi. Sindh can never be distributed as the national and MQM-P workers made it united, he added.

Siddiqui said MQM-P had faced serious allegations in past but now the political party will restore the development of Karachi at any cost. He vowed that they will not step back from their struggle for rights of Karachi.

Earlier on Saturday, Dr Kahlid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that the party was disgruntled over unkept promises but is now at ease as some breakthrough has been achieved.

Speaking to media after the meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and MQM-P delegations, Siddiqui said his party had highlighted the problems facing Sindh’s urban areas and Karachi and how the eighteenth amendment had wreaked havoc, “something that promised devolution of power has been used as a tool for accumulation of power.”

He also said that Sindh’s urban areas “are in the Intensive Care Unit” and those areas of the country should be taken care of by the government whose shopkeepers, traders and industrialists were “fulfilling their responsibilities” and generating revenue.

“The PTI knew about these problems before we joined hands to form the federal government,” he said, saying that the MQM-P had given the ruling party “unconditional support” during its time of need.

The MQM-P convener said talks held with the PTI delegation were “encouraging” and the demands put forward by his party were for the welfare of the people of Karachi and Sindh. He said these demands were not meant to benefit any individual or political party but the people in general.

“Sindh’s urban areas are in need of immediate relief,” he said.

