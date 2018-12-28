Khalid Maqbool demands foolproof security for MQM-P leaders

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan, to provide security to the party leaders, ARY News reported on Friday.

Khalid Maqbool, in a letter penned to Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the wake of recent attack over Milad’s gathering and assassination of former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi, has demanded to provide foolproof security to the MQM-P leaders.

“A new wave of terrorism has prevailed in Karachi, MQM-P assembly members, local bodies’ representatives can be targeted,” the minister feared, in a letter written to PM.

He said attack over MQM-P’s Milad gathering in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and assassination of Ali Raza Abidi aimed to disturb city’s law, order, adding that party leaders are receiving dire consequences.

The federal minister said despite security threats, party leaders have not been given security, “Security institutions should be ordered to provide foolproof security to MQM-P leaders,” he continued.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

It may be recalled soon after the incident of Abidi’s assassination, Sindh’s home ministry had beefed-up security of MQM-P leaders and its offices.

Heavy contingent of police have been deployed outside MQM offices in the city, said secretary home ministry Sindh.

“The security has been beefed-up due to present situation of the city,” he continued.

