Khanewal girl allegedly tortured for refusing illicit overtures of SHO

KHANEWAL: A girl in Khanewal claimed to have been tortured by Station House Officer (SHO) Zafar Iqbal after she refused to do immoral acts and maintain a relationship with him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Khanewal SHO Zafar Iqbal along with other police officials forced his entry into the house of the girl identified as Saima and tortured her after she denied to keep any relation with him.

The girl in a video has claimed that SHO Zafar Iqbal stormed into her house and forced her to dance in front of her mother. She said Zafar Iqbal stipped her naked and forced her to dance.

“Zafar Iqbal has also stolen jewellery, cash from my house,” claimed Saima.

The girl further revealed that Iqbal was troubling her for around 2 months and sending her unethical text messages.

DPO Khanewal Faisal Shehzad has taken notice of the incident and suspended the SHO Zafar Iqbal. Talking to ARY News Faisal Shehzad said that he has ordered to launch an inquiry into the matter.

He said that strict action and case will be registered against accused after the completion of detailed inquiry.

