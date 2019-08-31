Woman tortured to death by in-laws in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband and in-laws over a domestic issue in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman, Aleeza, was subjected to severe torture by her in-laws yesterday and she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Heyr police station.

Her father said that Aleeza’s in-laws told them that she was died of cardiac arrest but when her body was brought to home, they found several torture marks on it.

He said that her daughter was killed by her in-laws and demanded of the Punjab chief minister and other high-ups to provide them justice.

Earlier on March 20, A Kamalia woman who had been allegedly tortured by her in-laws, had succumbed to her injuries.

Sadia, 22, was allegedly set on fire by her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law ten days ago in Kamalia’s Buhlool Wala Mohalla.

Her 70 per cent body had been burned and she was shifted to the burns ward of Allied Hospital. After hanging between life and death for ten days, Sadia had breathed her last on Wednesday evening.

