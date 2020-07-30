Khaqan Abbasi demands disbanding of NAB

ISLAMABAD: Terming the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law as a ‘black law’, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday called for disbanding the anti-graft body, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Off The Record’, Khaqan Abbasi raised questions over the effectiveness of NAB. He asked, “What NAB did in last 20 years?”

The former prime minister said that NAB should be disbanded immediately. Responding to a question, Khaqan Abbasi said that usually people maintained text record of last five years, adding that it will not be possible for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to provide a 15 years old money trail.

Read More: ‘Accepting proposed points of opposition tantamount to pack up NAB’

Earlier on July 28, adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that the proposed amendments tabled by the opposition side for NAB Ordinance were tantamount to close the National Accountability Bureau institution.

Shahzad Akbar had said in a statement that the expectations of the opposition side for the NAB amendments against its support of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could not be fulfilled.

“There 35 points are tantamount to close down the NAB. Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted a very clear stance that no compromise will be made on the accountability in the country.”

