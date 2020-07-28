‘Accepting proposed points of opposition tantamount to pack up NAB’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that the proposed amendments tabled by the opposition side for NAB Ordinance were tantamount to close the National Accountability Bureau institution, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shahzad Akbar said in a statement that the expectations of the opposition side for the NAB amendments against its support of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could not be fulfilled.

“There 35 points are tantamount to close down the NAB. Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted a very clear stance that no compromise will be made on the accountability in the country.”

The government will not any negotiations over the proposed points of the opposition as it wants to halt the accountability process, said Akbar.

Read: Govt bill carries no mention of extension in Chairman NAB tenure: Shafqat Mahmood

He once again appealed the opposition parties to make progress on the resolution of issues pertaining to the national security. The PM’s adviser on accountability also asked the opposition parties for not blackmailing the government.

Earlier in the day, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser made it clear that amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws are not meant to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

Speaking to media in Mardan, the speaker NA said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was given the mandate for accountability of the corrupts and it will never backtrack from it.

He added that government not in favour to increase the tenure of the NAB chairman.

Replying to a question he added that talks with the opposition are not underway on corruption only, but FATF and 15 other bills.

