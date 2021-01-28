Court orders home-food, other facilities for Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday directed the jail authorities to provide B-class facilities to incarcerated PML-N leader Khawaja Asif as per the law.

Judge Jawadul Hassan allowed the former foreign minister to have home-cooked food and get himself checked by his personal physician inside jail. The court further called for a heater to be provided to him in his prison cell.

Khawaja’s lawyer contended before the court that his client, being an elderly parliamentarian, deserves B-class facilities apart from having access to his personal physician and home-cooked food.

Granting his plea, the court ruled that the accused be provided facilities as per the law.

Speaking outside the court, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said Khawaja was being subjected to vengeful behaviour inside the prison. The jailed leader refused to ask for such facilities but moved the application on party’s insistence, he added.

