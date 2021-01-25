Four witnesses record statements in Khawaja Asif assets case

LAHORE: Four witnesses have recorded their statements to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the assets beyond income case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, ARY News reported on Monday.

Another progress was made in assets beyond income case against Khawaja Asif as four witnesses recorded their statements to the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to NAB documents, a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to the bank account of Khawaja Asif following the orders of senior officers.

It stated that the nephew of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by his paternal uncle.

A senior political worker Rana Abdul Waheed had submitted Rs30 million to Asif’s account and told the NAB that the money was given to him by Asif.

Another political activist Sarmad Ijaz had withdrawn Rs5 million from Asif’s bank account and handed him over the money.

The documents stated that Asif had failed to respond to the NAB’s query regarding the money from where it was earned.

Earlier on January 22, an accountability court in Lahore had sent Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond income case.

The court had ordered the authorities to produce Asif on February 7 again.

