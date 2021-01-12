Khawaja Asif transferred Rs120 million to Kashmala Tariq: sources

ISLAMABAD: In an important development related to the investigation into assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has obtained evidence of payments made to former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the former foreign minister, who is under the NAB custody on a 14-day physical remand, has transferred Rs120 million into the bank account of Kashmala Tariq.

The amount was transferred to Tariq’s bank account two times from the frontman of Khawaja Asif, sources confirmed ARY News.

The frontman of PML-N leader transferred Rs70 million into the bank account of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader in January 2015 and Kashmala Tariq withdrew Rs50 million in May 2015 through five transactions.

Similarly, Rs 50 million were transferred into bank account of a former parliamentarian through an online payment system and she withdrew Rs30 million in March, Rs40 million in August 2016.

Sources further disclosed that Kashmala Tariq transferred a huge amount of money into an account of Punjab Enterprises which is registered in the name of Khawaja Asif’s frontman Javed Waraich.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmala Tariq was appointed as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace in February 2018.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif had been arrested on December 29 by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.

