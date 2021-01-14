NAB submits report on Khawaja Asif’s shares in firms, banks to court

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has furnished a report about shares PML-N leader Khawaja Asif acquired and sold in various firms and banks over the past ten years to the accountability court.

According to the record the bureau collected from a private brokerage firm that managed his investment, he owned over 10 million shares in an IT firm, 11.6 million shares in three private banks, 7.7 million shares in Sui Southern Gas Pipelines, and 934,000 shares in Engro Corporation Limited and National Refinery Limited.

Also Read: Court extends Khawaja Asif’s remand, allows meeting with family, lawyers

Khawaja Asif also owned hundreds of thousands shares in a pharmaceutical firm.

The former foreign minister was arrested in the asset beyond means case in Islamabad on December 29 and then produced before a Rawalpindi court the following day for his transitory remand so he could be transported to Lahore.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif transferred Rs120 million to Kashmala Tariq: sources

On Jan 13, the Lahore accountability court extended his physical remand until January 22. NAB requested the court to extend his remand for at least 15 days so investigation against him be completed.

Comments

comments