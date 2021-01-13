Court extends Khawaja Asif’s remand, allows meeting with family, lawyers

LAHORE: A Lahore accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif until January 22 in an assets beyond means case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the former foreign minister in court as Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing. The bureau requested the court to extend his remand for at least 15 days so investigation against him be completed.

The NAB prosecutor stated before the court that Khawaja Asif is not disclosing details of the account he used to receive salaries while he was working for a firm abroad. He said the bureau wants to quiz people who invested in Tariq Mir & Company in front of him.

Moreover, the prosecutor said the PML-N leader is yet to be questioned about how his assets grew over time.

Khawaja Asif’s lawyer Farooq H Naek said all relevant documents his clients had have been provided to the NAB. Opposing the NAB request for remand extension, he pleaded with the court to send his client to jail on judicial remand.

The court, however, granted a nine-day extension in his remand and allowed his family members and lawyers to meet him. The hearing was adjourned till Jan 22.

